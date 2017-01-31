A look inside deployed Honor Guard practice

380th Air Expeditionary Wing Honor Guard members practice for a retreat ceremony at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 31, 2017. More than 40 deployed service members volunteer their time weekly to complete required training for various ceremonies at the 380 AEW. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

