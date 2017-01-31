Deployed service members of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Honor Guard practice folding a U.S. flag for a retreat ceremony at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 31, 2017. The 380 AEW Honor Guard partners with the flag flying program. After service members have their flags flown on aircraft supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the Honor Guard will fold flags for service members during their practice. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 04:18 Photo ID: 3159712 VIRIN: 170131-Z-CO490-017 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 9.62 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A look inside deployed Honor Guard practice [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.