    A look inside deployed Honor Guard practice [Image 5 of 8]

    A look inside deployed Honor Guard practice

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Staff Sgt. Michael, a member of the 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron, practices rifle movements during a 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Honor Guard practice at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 31, 2017. More than 40 deployed service members volunteer their time weekly to complete required training for various ceremonies at the 380 AEW. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A look inside deployed Honor Guard practice [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

