U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Devin Jordan, a non-destructive inspection journeyman with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Fabrication Flight, calibrates an eddy current unit at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 9, 2017. This unit uses electric current to detect surface-level defects in metal on aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 02:02
|Photo ID:
|3159702
|VIRIN:
|170209-F-NN480-0005
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, More than meets the eye: Maintainers inspect below the surface [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
More than meets the eye: Maintainers inspect below the surface
LEAVE A COMMENT