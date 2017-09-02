(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    More than meets the eye: Maintainers inspect below the surface

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Devin Jordan, a non-destructive inspection journeyman with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Fabrication Flight, calibrates an eddy current unit at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 9, 2017. This unit uses electric current to detect surface-level defects in metal on aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More than meets the eye: Maintainers inspect below the surface [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

