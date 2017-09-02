More than meets the eye: Maintainers inspect below the surface

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Travis Nevison, a non-destructive inspection journeyman with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Fabrication Flight, prepares to burn a test oil sample at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 9, 2017. The joint oil analysis program utilizes oil samples gathered from aircraft to determine the wear and tear on internal parts of the engine without having to break it down completely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

