More than meets the eye: Maintainers inspect below the surface

The NDI lab is dedicated to performing routine inspections on parts and equipment utilizing technology ranging from x-rays to ultrasound. These experts are committed to finding the smallest imperfections that could potentially cause major catastrophes.



“With all of the inspections that we do we verify that none of the equipment is cracking and that it is still working at the standard that it needs to be,” said Senior Airman Devin Jordan, a non-destructive inspection journeyman with the 379th EMXS Fabrication Flight. “Without these inspections, none of the aircraft here could fly.”



The NDI lab here uses six different classes of inspections to detect cracks and defects in aircraft parts including ultrasound, radiography, magnetic particle, eddy current, fluorescent penetrant inspections and joint oil analysis program inspections.



“Every method we use is important for ensuring the structural integrity of the aircraft we are inspecting,” said Airman 1st Class Travis Nevison, a non-destructive inspection journeyman with the fabrication flight. “Each one looks at different things, and with these inspections we can look at every single aspect of the plane.”



One of the most unique of these inspections is the joint oil analysis program, or JOAP, which is a Department of Defense wide program. This inspection uses oil samples gained from aircraft post-flight, which are then burned. The light from the burning is then analyzed and determines the levels of certain metals in the oil, which can indicate wear of specific parts within the engines of the aircraft.



“Without constant surveillance of the engine through JOAP, you would have to actually take the engine out and look at it,” said Jordan. “The fact that we can take a small sample of oil and look at that through our machines, as opposed to tearing an engine out and doing heavy maintenance, saves man-hours and ensures that there will not be any in-flight emergencies, or at the very least lowers the probability significantly.”



The other methods of inspection utilize different technologies, ranging from electromagnetic waves to soundwaves, and can inspect the structural integrity of almost any part of the aircraft here. One of the most commonly used techniques is the eddy current inspection. This tool uses electrical currents to detect surface defects such as cracks.



“The eddy current method is probably our most used tool,” said Nevison. “It is compact, portable and is able to be used on any metals, as opposed to the magnetic particle method, which requires the metal to be ferromagnetic.”



Another useful tool is the magnetic inspection unit. This machine induces a magnetic field within a part, and then sprays iron particles onto it under a black light.



“If there is a defect in the part, it creates what is called a leakage field, and the iron particles will react over the defect and will show up under a black light,” said Jordan. “The defect in the part will disrupt the magnetic field and draw in the particles, which allows us to determine where the defect is.”



Through these non-destructive inspections, these Airmen are able to maintain and inspect the parts of an aircraft, and are able to determine when a part needs to be replaced or fixed, even if it is deep inside of the engine. These Airmen are able to see what nobody else can, keeping the mission going and their fellow Airmen safe.



“Whenever I find an indication or a crack, and then people come out and fix it, it’s great just knowing that my job is making a difference,” said Jordan. “Knowing that something could have happened where a part would have failed and that I had a role in preventing it makes me feel that our job really matters.”

