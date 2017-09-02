U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Austin Hall, a non-destructive inspection journeyman with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Fabrication Flight, rinses a piece of metal with an iron particle solution under a black light at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 9, 2017. Hall was conducting a magnetic particle inspection to look for defects in the metal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 02:02 Photo ID: 3159698 VIRIN: 170209-F-NN480-0003 Resolution: 5196x3712 Size: 2.83 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, More than meets the eye: Maintainers inspect below the surface [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.