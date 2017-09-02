(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    More than meets the eye: Maintainers inspect below the surface

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Austin Hall, a non-destructive inspection journeyman with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Fabrication Flight, rinses a piece of metal with an iron particle solution under a black light at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 9, 2017. Hall was conducting a magnetic particle inspection to look for defects in the metal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More than meets the eye: Maintainers inspect below the surface [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Qatar
    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Grand Slam Wing
    AUAB
    Operation Inherent Resolve

