U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Austin Hall, a non-destructive inspection journeyman with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Fabrication Flight, prepares the magnetic inspection unit for a fluorescent penetrant inspection at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 9, 2017. Hall conducted a magnetic particle inspection to look for defects in a piece of metal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)
02.09.2017
02.13.2017
|3159701
|170209-F-NN480-0004
|5064x3617
|3.19 MB
AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR
|2
|0
|0
This work, More than meets the eye: Maintainers inspect below the surface [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
More than meets the eye: Maintainers inspect below the surface
