Maj. Gen. Gary L. Sayler, Adjutant General of the Idaho National Guard, speaks to a group of service members Feb. 11, 2017 during TAG Leadership Day at the Riverside Hotel, Boise, Idaho. During this event, leaders from the Idaho National Guard come together to learn from the state's senior leadership. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Skyla D. Child)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.12.2017 18:13 Photo ID: 3159433 VIRIN: 170211-Z-B0418-014 Resolution: 3211x2294 Size: 1.24 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Adjutant General of the Idaho National Guard speaks at TAG Leadership Day [Image 1 of 13], by A1C Skyla Child, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.