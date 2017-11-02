(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen learn from state leadership at TAG Leadership Day [Image 4 of 13]

    Airmen learn from state leadership at TAG Leadership Day

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Skyla Child 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Leadership from the 124th Fighter Wing, Boise, Idaho, hold a panel discussion with Airmen at TAG Leadership Day Feb. 11, 2017 at the Riverside Hotel, Boise, Idaho. During this event, leaders from the Idaho National Guard come together to learn from the state's senior leadership. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Skyla D. Child)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 18:13
    Photo ID: 3159449
    VIRIN: 170211-Z-B0418-065
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen learn from state leadership at TAG Leadership Day [Image 1 of 13], by A1C Skyla Child, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    leadership
    TAG
    idaho
    gowen field

