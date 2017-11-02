Senior Master Sgt. Tyrone Clarence, Human Resource Advisor for the 124th Fighter Wing, Boise, Idaho, talks with Airmen at TAG Leadership Day at the Riverside Hotel, Boise, Idaho Feb. 11 2017. Clarence briefs these Airmen on the importance of Diversity for the wing. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Skyla D. Child)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.12.2017 18:13 Photo ID: 3159442 VIRIN: 170211-Z-B0418-054 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 2.52 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 124th Fighter Wing Human Resource Advisor speaks about diversity [Image 1 of 13], by A1C Skyla Child, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.