Brig. Gen. Jeffrey B. Cashman speaks to leaders from the 124th Fighter Wing

Brig. Gen. Jeffrey B. Cashman, Director of the Air National Guard Manpower, Personnel and Services staff, speaks to leaders from the 124th Fighter Wing Boise, Idaho, during TAG Leadership Day at the Riverside Hotel, Boise, Idaho Feb. 11, 2017. During this event, leaders from the Idaho National Guard come together to learn from the state's senior leadership. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Skyla D. Child)

