Senior Master Sgt. Tyrone Clarence, Human Resource Advisor for the 124th Fighter Wing, Boise, Idaho, talks with Airmen at TAG Leadership Day at the Riverside Hotel, Boise, Idaho Feb. 11 2017. Clarence briefs these Airmen on the importance of Diversity for the wing. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Skyla D. Child)
This work, Human Resource Advisor for the 124th Fighter Wing talks about diversity [Image 1 of 13], by A1C Skyla Child, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
