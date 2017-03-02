170203-F-WU507-014: Staff Sgt. Jesse Sosa, 89th Maintenance Group flying crew chief, works in a very tight space to remove a faulty uninterrupted power supply that controls C-40B communications systems at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Feb. 3, 2017. FCCs fly on all C-40B and C-32A missions for the 1st Airlift Squadron, and perform maintenance on the ground or in the sky; and in this case, Sosa’s expert troubleshooting and repairs of the C-40B comms system enabled a four-day European mission to launch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 17:26
|Photo ID:
|3158626
|VIRIN:
|170203-F-WU507-014
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|6.9 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FCCs save the day, again [Image 1 of 5], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT