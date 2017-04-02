170204-F-WU507-001: Staff Sgt. Brandon Scanlan, 89th Maintenance Group flying crew chief, studies diagrams and technical orders while in flight between Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, and Naval Air Station Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 4, 2017. Scanlan was preparing for an upcoming maintenance action where he and fellow FCCs installed a new flight control computer on a C-40B at Souda Bay, enabling the 1st Airlift Squadron to continue on their scheduled four-day mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

This work, FCCs save the day, again [Image 1 of 5], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.