(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    FCCs save the day, again [Image 4 of 5]

    FCCs save the day, again

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace  

    89th Airlift Wing

    170204-F-WU507-001: Staff Sgt. Brandon Scanlan, 89th Maintenance Group flying crew chief, studies diagrams and technical orders while in flight between Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, and Naval Air Station Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 4, 2017. Scanlan was preparing for an upcoming maintenance action where he and fellow FCCs installed a new flight control computer on a C-40B at Souda Bay, enabling the 1st Airlift Squadron to continue on their scheduled four-day mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.11.2017 17:26
    Photo ID: 3158621
    VIRIN: 170204-F-WU507-001
    Resolution: 5670x4640
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FCCs save the day, again [Image 1 of 5], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    FCCs save the day, again
    FCCs save the day, again
    FCCs save the day, again
    FCCs save the day, again
    FCCs save the day, again

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Air Force
    AMC
    Boeing
    Joint Base Andrews
    89th Airlift Wing
    Air Force Two
    1st Airlift Squadron
    SAM Fox
    89th Maintenance Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT