170204-F-WU507-010: Staff Sgt. Joseph McElligott, 89th Maintenance Group flying crew chief, prepares to install a new flight control computer on a C-40B at Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 5, 2017. FCCs prepare, launch and recover 1st Airlift Squadron C-32As and C-40Bs, and perform maintenance on both platforms both in flight and on the ground, when away from Joint Base Andrews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 17:26
|Photo ID:
|3158618
|VIRIN:
|170204-F-WU507-010
|Resolution:
|5217x4854
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FCCs save the day, again [Image 1 of 5], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT