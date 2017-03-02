(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FCCs save the day, again

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace  

    89th Airlift Wing

    170203-F-WU507-015: Staff Sgt. Jacob Curtis, 89th Maintenance Group flying crew chief, assists as lead FCC, Staff Sgt. Jesse Sosa, uses a multi-meter to troubleshoot an uninterrupted power supply that controls C-40B communications systems at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Feb. 3, 2017. FCCs fly on all C-40B and C-32A missions for the 1st Airlift Squadron, and perform maintenance on the ground or in the sky; and in this case, Sosa’s expert troubleshooting of the C-40B comms system enabled a four-day European mission to launch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FCCs save the day, again [Image 1 of 5], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

