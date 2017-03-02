FCCs save the day, again

170203-F-WU507-013: Staff Sgt. Jesse Sosa, 89th Maintenance Group flying crew chief, uses a multi-meter to troubleshoot an uninterrupted power supply that controls C-40B communications systems at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Feb. 3, 2017. FCCs fly on all C-40B and C-32A missions for the 1st Airlift Squadron, and perform maintenance on the ground or in the sky; and in this case, Sosa’s expert troubleshooting of the C-40B comms system enabled a four-day European mission to launch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

