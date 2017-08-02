Airmen with the 374th Civil Engineering Squadron oversee dirt removal during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair exercise Feb. 8, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. 21 Airmen from the 374 CES participated in the RADR exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)
|02.08.2017
|02.09.2017 21:14
|3154389
|170208-F-EZ530-236
|6016x4016
|9.98 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|0
|0
|0
This work, 374th CES RADR exercise [Image 1 of 11], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
