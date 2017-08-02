374th CES RADR exercise

An Airman with the 374th Civil Engineering Squadron cleans out a hole during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair exercise Feb. 8, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The 374 CES can repair about 18 damaged runway areas in approximately six hours using the RADR method. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

