    374th CES RADR exercise [Image 5 of 11]

    374th CES RADR exercise

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson 

    374th Airlift Wing

    An Airman with the 374th Civil Engineering Squadron measures a hole’s depth during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair exercise Feb. 8, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. RADR is a modern airfield repair process to efficiently fix a runway in the event of an incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 21:14
    Photo ID: 3154386
    VIRIN: 170208-F-EZ530-219
    Resolution: 4016x6016
    Size: 9.82 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th CES RADR exercise [Image 1 of 11], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    374th Airlift Wing
    374th CES
    Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    Civil Engenering Squadron
    RADR

