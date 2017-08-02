374th CES RADR exercise

An Airman with the 374th Civil Engineering Squadron measures a hole’s depth during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair exercise Feb. 8, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. RADR is a modern airfield repair process to efficiently fix a runway in the event of an incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

