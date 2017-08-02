An Airman with the 374th Civil Engineering Squadron clears debris during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair exercise Feb. 8, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. RADR is a modern airfield repair process to efficiently fix a runway in the event of an incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 21:14
|Photo ID:
|3154382
|VIRIN:
|170208-F-EZ530-116
|Resolution:
|4153x2772
|Size:
|8.55 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 374th CES RADR exercise [Image 1 of 11], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT