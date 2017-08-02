Barksdale participates in Combat Hammer

A B-52 Stratofortress takes off for Combat Hammer at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 8, 2017. Combat Hammer is an Air-to-Ground Weapon System Evaluation Program which evaluates the accuracy, precision and effectiveness of munitions employment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)

