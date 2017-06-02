(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Barksdale participates in Combat Hammer [Image 4 of 5]

    Barksdale participates in Combat Hammer

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Ja’mouri Moye, 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, finishes unloading a Guided Bomb Unit-12 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 6, 2017. The primary mission of Combat Hammer is to verify the combat capability of precision-guided weapon systems. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale participates in Combat Hammer [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

