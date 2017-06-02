A weapons load crew begins the process of loading bombs onto a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 6, 2017. Combat Hammer is a way for the Air Force to evaluate munitions systems in their entirety and determine if there are any faults in them. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 17:05 Photo ID: 3151079 VIRIN: 170206-F-DQ193-0058 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.71 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale participates in Combat Hammer [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.