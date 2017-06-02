A weapons load crew handles a Guided Bomb Unit-12 they just unloaded at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 6, 2017. Combat Hammer is also an opportunity for young Aircrew to get experience before deploying into real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)
This work, Barksdale participates in Combat Hammer [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
