(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Louisiana National Guard supports recover from Southern Tornados [Image 1 of 10]

    Louisiana National Guard supports recover from Southern Tornados

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Imagery Management Operations Center

    A member of 1st Battalion, 141st Field Artillery Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, speaks to a citizen at a static traffic control point in New Orleans East, Feb. 7, 2016. The Guardsmen are working in support of local, parish and state emergency officials after severe thunderstorms spawned several tornados in southeast Louisiana. Some of the Guardsmen preformed similar missions in New Orleans East following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt. Toby Valadie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 13:57
    Photo ID: 3150721
    VIRIN: 170207-Z-VU198-055
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 316.17 KB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Louisiana National Guard supports recover from Southern Tornados [Image 1 of 10], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Louisiana National Guard supports recover from Southern Tornados
    Louisiana National Guard supports recover from Southern Tornados
    Louisiana National Guard supports Southern Tornados
    Louisiana National Guard supports Southern Tornados
    Louisiana National Guard supports recover from Southern Tornados
    Louisiana National Guard supports Southern Tornados
    Louisiana National Guard supports Southern Tornados
    Louisiana National Guard supports Southern Tornados
    Louisiana National Guard supports Southern Tornados
    Louisiana National Guard supports recover from Southern Tornados

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    256th IBCT
    U.S. Army
    United States Army
    USA
    256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    U.S. Army National Guard
    United States Army National Guard
    SouthernTornado17
    SouthernTornados2017
    141st Field Artillery Regiment
    141st FAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT