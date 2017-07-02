Louisiana National Guard supports recover from Southern Tornados

A member of 1st Battalion, 141st Field Artillery Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, speak to a citizen at a static traffic control points in New Orleans East, Feb. 7, 2016. The Guardsmen are working in support of local, parish and state emergency officials after severe thunderstorms spawned several tornados in southeast Louisiana. Some of the Guardsmen preformed similar missions in New Orleans East following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt. Toby Valadie)

