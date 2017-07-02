(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Louisiana National Guard supports Southern Tornados [Image 8 of 10]

    Louisiana National Guard supports Southern Tornados

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Imagery Management Operations Center

    Members of 1st Battalion, 141st Field Artillery Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conduct night operations at 16 static traffic control points in support of local, parish and state officials after severe thunderstorms spawned several tornados in southeast Louisiana, Feb. 7, 2016. Some of the Guardsmen preformed similar missions in New Orleans East following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. (National Guard photo by Spc. Garrett Dipuma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 13:56
    Photo ID: 3150706
    VIRIN: 170207-Z-PJ019-022
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 612.1 KB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Louisiana National Guard supports Southern Tornados [Image 1 of 10], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    HMWWV
    U.S. Army
    United States Army
    USA
    256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle
    U.S. Army National Guard
    Guardsman
    SouthernTornado17
    141st Field Artillery Regiment

