Members of 1st Battalion, 141st Field Artillery Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conduct night operations at 16 static traffic control points in support of local, parish and state emergency officials after severe thunderstorms spawned several tornados in southeast Louisiana, Feb. 7, 2016. Some of the Guardsmen preformed similar missions in New Orleans East following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Garrett Dipuma)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 13:56 Photo ID: 3150713 VIRIN: 170207-Z-PJ019-057 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 326.74 KB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Louisiana National Guard supports recover from Southern Tornados [Image 1 of 10], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.