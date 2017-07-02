The 176th Engineer Brigade S3 Operations Officer Lt. Col. Robert Crockem briefs Task Force Chaos Commander Col. Charles Schoening and Senior Advisor Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Simms during the weekly staff update brief at Camp Buerhing, Kuwait, Feb. 8, 2017. The headquarters element of the 176th Engineer Brigade is a Texas Army National Guard unit based in Grand Prairie, Texas. The unit is serving a nine-month deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield, Operation Inherent Resolve, and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Maria Mengrone/Released)

Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 Location: KW This work, Texas guard engineer mission making history [Image 1 of 5], by CPT Maria Mengrone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.