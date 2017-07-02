(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Texas guard engineer mission making history

    KUWAIT

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Capt. Maria Mengrone 

    176th Engineer Brigade (TXARNG)

    The 176th Engineer Brigade S3 Operations Officer Lt. Col. Robert Crockem briefs Task Force Chaos Commander Col. Charles Schoening and Senior Advisor Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Simms during the weekly staff update brief at Camp Buerhing, Kuwait, Feb. 8, 2017. The headquarters element of the 176th Engineer Brigade is a Texas Army National Guard unit based in Grand Prairie, Texas. The unit is serving a nine-month deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield, Operation Inherent Resolve, and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Maria Mengrone/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas guard engineer mission making history [Image 1 of 5], by CPT Maria Mengrone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Texas Army National Guard
    176th Engineer Brigade
    Texas Engineers
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Operation Freedom’s Sentinel
    Texas Military Department
    Col. Charles Schoening
    Task Force Chaos
    Texas Guard Engineers
    Command Sgt. Maj. Simms
    Lt. Col. Robert Crockem

