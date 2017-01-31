Texas guard engineer mission making history

A carpentry and masonry specialist assigned to 1156th Engineer Company of the New York National Guard hammers out sections of wood to complete construction for an ammo control point tower at Camp Taji, Iraq. The 176th Engineer Brigade (Task Force Chaos) is responsible for mission command and control of more than 1,600 Active Duty, National Guard and Army Reserve engineer forces across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility while deployed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Maria Mengrone/Released)

