    Texas guard engineer mission making history [Image 4 of 5]

    Texas guard engineer mission making history

    IRAQ

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Capt. Maria Mengrone 

    176th Engineer Brigade (TXARNG)

    Soldiers from the 310th Multi-Role Bridge Company work alongside engineers from the British Army to dismantle an Acrow bridge they built together. The Acrow bridge built helped hone the skills of U.S. and British engineers in preparation to train Iraqi Army bridge engineers at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 31, 2017. The 310th MRBC is assigned to the 153rd Engineer Battalion, 176th Engineer Brigade (Task Force Chaos). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Maria Mengrone/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 11:56
    Photo ID: 3150300
    VIRIN: 170131-Z-OK423-077
    Resolution: 3953x2848
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas guard engineer mission making history [Image 1 of 5], by CPT Maria Mengrone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Texas guard engineer mission making history

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    British Army
    Texas Army National Guard
    153rd Engineer Battalion
    176th Engineer Brigade
    Texas Engineers
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Texas Military Department
    Col. Charles Schoening
    Task Force Chaos
    310th Multi Role Bridge Company
    Texas Guard Engineers
    Command Sgt. Maj. Simms

