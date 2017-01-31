Soldiers from the 310th Multi-Role Bridge Company work alongside engineers from the British Army to dismantle an Acrow bridge they built together. The Acrow bridge built helped hone the skills of U.S. and British engineers in preparation to train Iraqi Army bridge engineers at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 31, 2017. The 310th MRBC is assigned to the 153rd Engineer Battalion, 176th Engineer Brigade (Task Force Chaos). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Maria Mengrone/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 11:56 Photo ID: 3150300 VIRIN: 170131-Z-OK423-077 Resolution: 3953x2848 Size: 1.48 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Texas guard engineer mission making history [Image 1 of 5], by CPT Maria Mengrone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.