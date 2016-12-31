Texas guard engineer mission making history

Horizontal construction engineers assigned to the 368th Engineer Battalion of the U.S. Army Reserve use a cement truck to build a concrete slab in Afghanistan. The battalion is assigned to the 176th Engineer Brigade (Task Force Chaos). Task Force Chaos is responsible for mission command and control of more than 1,600 Active Duty, National Guard and Army Reserve engineer forces across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility while deployed. (U.S. Army photo courtesy photo/released)

