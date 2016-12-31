(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Texas guard engineer mission making history [Image 3 of 5]

    Texas guard engineer mission making history

    AFGHANISTAN

    12.31.2016

    Photo by Capt. Maria Mengrone 

    176th Engineer Brigade (TXARNG)

    Horizontal construction engineers assigned to the 368th Engineer Battalion of the U.S. Army Reserve use a cement truck to build a concrete slab in Afghanistan. The battalion is assigned to the 176th Engineer Brigade (Task Force Chaos). Task Force Chaos is responsible for mission command and control of more than 1,600 Active Duty, National Guard and Army Reserve engineer forces across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility while deployed. (U.S. Army photo courtesy photo/released)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2016
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 11:56
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas guard engineer mission making history [Image 1 of 5], by CPT Maria Mengrone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Texas Army National Guard
    176th Engineer Brigade
    368th Engineer Battalion
    Texas Engineers
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Operation Freedom’s Sentinel
    Texas Military Department
    Col. Charles Schoening
    Task Force Chaos
    Task Force Granite
    Texas Guard Engineers
    Command Sgt. Maj. Simms

