Task Force Chaos Commander Col. Charles Schoening (far left) and Senior Advisor Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Simms (far right) pose with Soldiers from the 310th Multi Role Bridge Company during their battlefield rotation in Iraq. Task Force Chaos is responsible for mission command and control of more than 1,600 Active Duty, National Guard and Army Reserve engineer forces across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility while deployed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Maria Mengrone/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 11:56 Photo ID: 3150299 VIRIN: 170203-Z-OK423-045 Resolution: 3976x2501 Size: 1.26 MB Location: IQ Hometown: GEORGETOWN, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Texas guard engineer mission making history [Image 1 of 5], by CPT Maria Mengrone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.