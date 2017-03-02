(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Texas guard engineer mission making history [Image 5 of 5]

    Texas guard engineer mission making history

    IRAQ

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Capt. Maria Mengrone 

    176th Engineer Brigade (TXARNG)

    Task Force Chaos Commander Col. Charles Schoening (far left) and Senior Advisor Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Simms (far right) pose with Soldiers from the 310th Multi Role Bridge Company during their battlefield rotation in Iraq. Task Force Chaos is responsible for mission command and control of more than 1,600 Active Duty, National Guard and Army Reserve engineer forces across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility while deployed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Maria Mengrone/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 11:56
    Photo ID: 3150299
    VIRIN: 170203-Z-OK423-045
    Resolution: 3976x2501
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: IQ
    Hometown: GEORGETOWN, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas guard engineer mission making history [Image 1 of 5], by CPT Maria Mengrone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Texas Army National Guard
    153rd Engineer Battalion
    176th Engineer Brigade
    Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Simms
    368th Engineer Battalion
    Texas Engineers
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Operation Freedom’s Sentinel
    Texas Military Department
    Col. Charles Schoening
    Task Force Chaos
    310th Multi Role Bridge Company
    Texas Guard Engineers

    • LEAVE A COMMENT