    Coast Guard Port Security Unit prepares to deploy [Image 1 of 4]

    Coast Guard Port Security Unit prepares to deploy

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Seifert 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Polino, Port Security Unit 305 Shoreside Division fire team member, and Maritime Enforcement Specialist 3rd Class Jerry Gonzales, PSU 305 Shoreside Division fire team leader, keep watch in a battle position during a deployment exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 2, 2017. The members in battle positions were stationed on the shore as the last line of defense in the event of an unauthorized approach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Seifert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 11:43
    Photo ID: 3150317
    VIRIN: 170202-F-UN009-076
    Resolution: 2852x1898
    Size: 478.03 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Port Security Unit prepares to deploy [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Maritime
    Training
    Deployment
    Ft. Eustis
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    PSU 305
    JBLE

