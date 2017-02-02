U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Polino, Port Security Unit 305 Shoreside Division fire team member, and Maritime Enforcement Specialist 3rd Class Jerry Gonzales, PSU 305 Shoreside Division fire team leader, keep watch in a battle position during a deployment exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 2, 2017. The members in battle positions were stationed on the shore as the last line of defense in the event of an unauthorized approach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Seifert)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 11:43
|Photo ID:
|3150317
|VIRIN:
|170202-F-UN009-076
|Resolution:
|2852x1898
|Size:
|478.03 KB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Port Security Unit prepares to deploy [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Coast Guard Port Security Unit prepares to deploy
LEAVE A COMMENT