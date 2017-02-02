(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Port Security Unit prepares to deploy [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard Port Security Unit prepares to deploy

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Seifert 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    A ring buoy life preservation device is hung on a boat as Port Security Unit 305 prepares for an upcoming deployment by conducting training on maritime operations and land security at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 2, 2017. The unit trained on techniques and tactics to deter hostile or unauthorized boats from landing at the shores of JBLE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Seifert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 11:43
    Photo ID: 3150311
    VIRIN: 170202-F-UN009-006
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Port Security Unit prepares to deploy [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Maritime
    Training
    Deployment
    Ft. Eustis
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    PSU 305
    JBLE

