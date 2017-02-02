A ring buoy life preservation device is hung on a boat as Port Security Unit 305 prepares for an upcoming deployment by conducting training on maritime operations and land security at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 2, 2017. The unit trained on techniques and tactics to deter hostile or unauthorized boats from landing at the shores of JBLE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Seifert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 11:43 Photo ID: 3150311 VIRIN: 170202-F-UN009-006 Resolution: 3174x2113 Size: 496.63 KB Location: VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Port Security Unit prepares to deploy [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.