Coast Guard Port Security Unit prepares to deploy

U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Polino, Port Security Unit 305 Shoreside Division fire team member, and Maritime Enforcement Specialist 3rd Class Jerry Gonzales, PSU 305 Shoreside Division fire team leader, keep watch in a battle position during a deployment exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 2, 2017. The members in battle positions were stationed on the shore as the last line of defense in the event of an unauthorized approach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Seifert)

“This was a joint exercise between our shoreside assets, waterside security assets and our communications center. Essentially, what we’re looking to accomplish is to train together to effectively maintain antiterrorism force protection for our expeditionary mission,” said U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 1st Class Matthew Ott, PSU 305 Shoreside Division lead petty officer and fire team leader. “Our unit is unique in that we can deploy in 96 hours and can be self-sustainable. Doing these types of exercises gets us all on the same page as far as our tactics, techniques and procedures to execute a safe antiterrorism force protection mission.”

The unit’s maritime assets served as the first line of defense for the shores. The crew’s techniques were tested by a simulated opposing force trying to gain access to the installation.

“My role was to help facilitate training between the waterborne division and the shoreside division,” said Boatswain Mate 1st Class Joseph Damico, PSU 305 waterborne security division operations petty officer. “Our forces practiced implementing our use of force tactics out on the water as well as working with our shoreside fire teams.”

In the event that the waterside assets were disabled, the observation post would spot the opposing vessel and ensure the battle positions located on the shore were tracking and ready to engage if necessary.

According to Ott, the four-day exercise brought PSU 305 closer together and provided teamwork and cohesion practice as the upcoming deployment approaches.

“It definitely helped us enhance communication between our waterside and shoreside assets,” said Ott. “It’s always good when we can go out and do joint training that helps us understand their tactics, terminology and brevity codes. It also helped them learn what our capabilities are.”