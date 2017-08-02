(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Port Security Unit prepares to deploy

    Coast Guard Port Security Unit prepares to deploy

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Derek Seifert | U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Polino, Port...... read more read more

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Derek Seifert 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    “This was a joint exercise between our shoreside assets, waterside security assets and our communications center. Essentially, what we’re looking to accomplish is to train together to effectively maintain antiterrorism force protection for our expeditionary mission,” said U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 1st Class Matthew Ott, PSU 305 Shoreside Division lead petty officer and fire team leader. “Our unit is unique in that we can deploy in 96 hours and can be self-sustainable. Doing these types of exercises gets us all on the same page as far as our tactics, techniques and procedures to execute a safe antiterrorism force protection mission.”
    The unit’s maritime assets served as the first line of defense for the shores. The crew’s techniques were tested by a simulated opposing force trying to gain access to the installation.
    “My role was to help facilitate training between the waterborne division and the shoreside division,” said Boatswain Mate 1st Class Joseph Damico, PSU 305 waterborne security division operations petty officer. “Our forces practiced implementing our use of force tactics out on the water as well as working with our shoreside fire teams.”
    In the event that the waterside assets were disabled, the observation post would spot the opposing vessel and ensure the battle positions located on the shore were tracking and ready to engage if necessary.
    According to Ott, the four-day exercise brought PSU 305 closer together and provided teamwork and cohesion practice as the upcoming deployment approaches.
    “It definitely helped us enhance communication between our waterside and shoreside assets,” said Ott. “It’s always good when we can go out and do joint training that helps us understand their tactics, terminology and brevity codes. It also helped them learn what our capabilities are.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 11:43
    Story ID: 222924
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Port Security Unit prepares to deploy, by A1C Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Maritime
    Training
    Deployment
    Ft. Eustis
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    PSU 305
    JBLE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT