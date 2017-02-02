(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Port Security Unit prepares to deploy [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard Port Security Unit prepares to deploy

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Seifert 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 1st Class Corey Philips, Port Security Unit 305 tactical crewmember and engineer, talks with another USCG boat crew during a deployment exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 2, 2017. The boat crews performed maritime tactics to deter the acting opposing force from reaching land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Seifert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 11:43
    Photo ID: 3150314
    VIRIN: 170202-F-UN009-008
    Resolution: 3422x2278
    Size: 425.31 KB
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Port Security Unit prepares to deploy [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Maritime
    Training
    Deployment
    Ft. Eustis
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    PSU 305
    JBLE

