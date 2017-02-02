U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 1st Class Corey Philips, Port Security Unit 305 tactical crewmember and engineer, talks with another USCG boat crew during a deployment exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 2, 2017. The boat crews performed maritime tactics to deter the acting opposing force from reaching land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Seifert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 11:43 Photo ID: 3150314 VIRIN: 170202-F-UN009-008 Resolution: 3422x2278 Size: 425.31 KB Location: VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Port Security Unit prepares to deploy [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.