170204-F-WU507-013: A 1st Airlift Squadron C-40B sits parked as it awaits fuel at Naval Air Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 4, 2017. After receiving fuel, the C-40B crew then flew the jet to Souda Bay, Greece, arriving in the early hours of Feb. 5. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 09:56
|Photo ID:
|3150252
|VIRIN:
|170204-F-WU507-013
|Resolution:
|4416x2907
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Upgraded C-40Bs bring state-of-art comms to VPOTUS airlift [Image 1 of 6], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Upgraded C-40Bs bring state-of-art comms to VPOTUS airlift
