Upgraded C-40Bs bring state-of-art comms to VPOTUS airlift

170205-F-WU507-101: A 1st Airlift Squadron C-40B sits parked as it is re-fuelled at Naval Air Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 5, 2017. After receiving fuel, the C-40B crew then flew the jet to Souda Bay, Greece, arriving in the early hours of Feb. 5, and continued a four-day communications systems upgrade validation mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

