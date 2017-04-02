(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Upgraded C-40Bs bring state-of-art comms to VPOTUS airlift [Image 3 of 6]

    Upgraded C-40Bs bring state-of-art comms to VPOTUS airlift

    ROTA, SPAIN

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace  

    89th Airlift Wing

    170205-F-WU507-101: A 1st Airlift Squadron C-40B sits parked as it is re-fuelled at Naval Air Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 5, 2017. After receiving fuel, the C-40B crew then flew the jet to Souda Bay, Greece, arriving in the early hours of Feb. 5, and continued a four-day communications systems upgrade validation mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

    This work, Upgraded C-40Bs bring state-of-art comms to VPOTUS airlift [Image 1 of 6], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    89th Airlift Wing
    89th Operations Group
    1st Airlift Squadron
    SAM Fox

