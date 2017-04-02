Upgraded C-40Bs bring state-of-art comms to VPOTUS airlift

170204-F-WU507-002: Marine Staff Sgt. Corey Riley, U.S. Central Command advanced communicator, and Air Force Staff Sgt. John Operana, 1st Airlift Squadron communication systems operator, test a video conferencing system while cruising at about 40,000 feet and crossing the Atlantic Ocean on board a C-40B in flight between Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, and Naval Air Station Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 4, 2017. Secure and non-secure VTCs and other communications are vital to the CENTCOM and all 89th Airlift Wing passenger missions, as directed by the White House or Air Force Vice Chief of Staff for Special Air Missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US