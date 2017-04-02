(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Upgraded C-40Bs bring state-of-art comms to VPOTUS airlift [Image 6 of 6]

    Upgraded C-40Bs bring state-of-art comms to VPOTUS airlift

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace  

    89th Airlift Wing

    170204-F-WU507-002: Marine Staff Sgt. Corey Riley, U.S. Central Command advanced communicator, and Air Force Staff Sgt. John Operana, 1st Airlift Squadron communication systems operator, test a video conferencing system while cruising at about 40,000 feet and crossing the Atlantic Ocean on board a C-40B in flight between Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, and Naval Air Station Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 4, 2017. Secure and non-secure VTCs and other communications are vital to the CENTCOM and all 89th Airlift Wing passenger missions, as directed by the White House or Air Force Vice Chief of Staff for Special Air Missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Upgraded C-40Bs bring state-of-art comms to VPOTUS airlift [Image 1 of 6], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Air Force
    AMC
    Boeing
    Joint Base Andrews
    89th Airlift Wing
    Air Force Two
    1st Airlift Squadron
    SAM Fox
    89th Maintenance Group

