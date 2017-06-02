(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Upgraded C-40Bs bring state-of-art comms to VPOTUS airlift

    Upgraded C-40Bs bring state-of-art comms to VPOTUS airlift

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace  

    89th Airlift Wing

    170206-F-WU507-006: Lt. Col. Aaron Pierce, 1st Airlift Squadron C-40B chief pilot, cruises at about 40,000 feet in the early morning hours of Feb. 6, 2017, as he flies a C-40B from Naval Air Station Souda Bay, Greece, to Muscat, Oman. Only the most experienced Air Force instructor or evaluator pilots are selected to fly at the 89th Airlift Wing, which provides airlift for the President of the United States, vice president, first lady, cabinet members, combatant commanders, and other senior leaders as tasked by the White House or Air Force Vice Chief of Staff for Special Air Missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 09:56
    Photo ID: 3150249
    VIRIN: 170206-F-WU507-006
    Resolution: 3814x2531
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR 
    Souda Bay
    Greece
    Air Mobility Command
    Air Force
    AMC
    Boeing
    USAF
    Joint Base Andrews
    89th Airlift Wing
    89th Operations Group
    1st Airlift Squadron

