Upgraded C-40Bs bring state-of-art comms to VPOTUS airlift

170206-F-WU507-006: Lt. Col. Aaron Pierce, 1st Airlift Squadron C-40B chief pilot, cruises at about 40,000 feet in the early morning hours of Feb. 6, 2017, as he flies a C-40B from Naval Air Station Souda Bay, Greece, to Muscat, Oman. Only the most experienced Air Force instructor or evaluator pilots are selected to fly at the 89th Airlift Wing, which provides airlift for the President of the United States, vice president, first lady, cabinet members, combatant commanders, and other senior leaders as tasked by the White House or Air Force Vice Chief of Staff for Special Air Missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

