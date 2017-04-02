Upgraded C-40Bs bring state-of-art comms to VPOTUS airlift

170204-F-WU507-006: Airman 1st Class Matthew Hulse, 1st Airlift Squadron communication systems operator, monitors satellite signals and ranges as the C-40B he is flying on heads northeast, away from the U.S. eastern seaboard enroute to Naval Air Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 4, 2017. CSOs keep government leaders connected, extending the capabilities of their White House or Pentagon office to an airborne office anywhere on the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

