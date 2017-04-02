(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Upgraded C-40Bs bring state-of-art comms to VPOTUS airlift

    Upgraded C-40Bs bring state-of-art comms to VPOTUS airlift

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace  

    89th Airlift Wing

    170204-F-WU507-006: Airman 1st Class Matthew Hulse, 1st Airlift Squadron communication systems operator, monitors satellite signals and ranges as the C-40B he is flying on heads northeast, away from the U.S. eastern seaboard enroute to Naval Air Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 4, 2017. CSOs keep government leaders connected, extending the capabilities of their White House or Pentagon office to an airborne office anywhere on the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 09:56
    Photo ID: 3150245
    VIRIN: 170204-F-WU507-006
    Resolution: 3967x2741
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Upgraded C-40Bs bring state-of-art comms to VPOTUS airlift [Image 1 of 6], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Upgraded C-40Bs bring state-of-art comms to VPOTUS airlift

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Air Force
    AMC
    Boeing
    Joint Base Andrews
    89th Airlift Wing
    Air Force Two
    1st Airlift Squadron
    SAM Fox
    89th Maintenance Group

