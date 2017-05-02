(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Americana's compete with Japanese [Image 1 of 5]

    Americana's compete with Japanese

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.05.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Marcos Martinez, expeditionary fire rescue staff noncommissioned officer in charge with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, right, poses for a photo with his opponent during the Duamau Tournament, a jiu jitsu competition at the TK Training Center in Hiroshima, Japan, Feb. 5, 2017. Jiu jitsu is a sport that teaches competitors to respect their opponents and build on the differences. Martinez trains among other Marines at the Iron Works North gym on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 04:45
    Photo ID: 3149874
    VIRIN: 170205-M-ON157-0475
    Resolution: 4683x3122
    Size: 7.22 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Americana's compete with Japanese [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Jiu jitsu
    MWSS 171
    Marines
    HHS
    MALS 12
    TK training center
    Iron Works North

