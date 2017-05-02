U.S. Marines form Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni watch Japanese locals compete during the Duamau Tournament, a jiu jitsu competition at the TK Training Center in Hiroshima, Japan, Feb. 5, 2017. Jiu jitsu is an art of weaponless fighting which employs holds and throws to subdue or disable an opponent. The Marines displayed their hard work and dedication through competition in their respective weight classes against Japanese locals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 04:45 Photo ID: 3149859 VIRIN: 170205-M-ON157-0132 Resolution: 4999x3332 Size: 9.27 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Americana's compete with Japanese [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.