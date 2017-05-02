Americana’s compete with Japanese

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Keegan Cell, an air framer with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 12, right, gets his hand raised after defeating his opponent during the Duamau Tournament, a jiu jitsu competition at the TK Training Center in Hiroshima, Japan, Feb. 5, 2017. Jiu jitsu is an art of weaponless fighting which employs holds and throws to subdue or disable an opponent. Hinckley trains among other Marines at the Iron Works North gym on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

