    Americana's compete with Japanese

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.05.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Patrick Hinckley, an aircraft maintenance mechanic with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 12, fights for a position during the Duamau Tournament, a jiu jitsu competition at the TK Training Center in Hiroshima, Japan, Feb. 5, 2017. Jiu jitsu is an art of weaponless fighting which employs holds and throws to subdue or disable an opponent. Hinckley trains among other Marines at the Iron Works North gym on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 04:45
    Photo ID: 3149857
    VIRIN: 170205-M-ON157-0088
    Resolution: 4749x3166
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Americana's compete with Japanese [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Jiu jitsu
    MWSS 171
    Marines
    HHS
    MALS 12
    TK training center
    Iron Works North

