U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Marcos Martinez, expeditionary fire rescue staff noncommissioned officer in charge with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, left, leans in to hug his opponent after their match during the Duamau Tournament, a jiu jitsu competition at the TK Training Center in Hiroshima, Japan, Feb. 5, 2017. Jiu jitsu is a sport that teaches competitors to respect their opponents and build on the differences. Martinez trains among other Marines at the Iron Works North gym on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 04:45
|Photo ID:
|3149871
|VIRIN:
|170205-M-ON157-0454
|Resolution:
|3849x2566
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Americana's compete with Japanese [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
