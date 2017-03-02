Airman 1st Class Jesse Kassed, 822d Base Defense Squadron fireteam member, smiles before firing at targets down range for requalification, Feb. 3, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The qualification process consists of three classroom days and on the fourth day they fire the weapon from the mounted position in a vehicle, a tripod and from the bipod with a gas mask on. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua P. Robinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 09:20 Photo ID: 3147859 VIRIN: 170203-F-LM051-2588 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 2.27 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bliss [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.